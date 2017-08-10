SBS Soft
Roem.ru / editor@roem.ru
Facebook Watch даёт доступ к видео пользователей соцсети и профессиональным шоу
By Daniel Danker, Director of Product Watching video on Facebook has the incredible power to connect people, spark conversation, and foster community. On Facebook, videos are discovered through friends and bring communities together. As more and more people enjoy this experience, we’ve learned that people like the serendipity of discovering videos in News Feed, but they […]
