Foxconn запустил сборку айфонов в Индии.

(готовятся к боевым действиям Китая на Тайване, наверное)

Apple Inc has started making the iPhone 13 in India, the company said on Monday, as the U.S tech giant tries to reduce reliance on its Chinese supply chain.

The phone is being produced at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn (2354.TW), situated in the town of Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu state, according to a source.