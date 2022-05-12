Компания Coinbase предупредила инвесторов, что она может столкнуться с оттоком пользователей в силу того, что активы тех самых пользователей могут войти в конкурсную массу, если Coinbase обанкротится:

Moreover, because custodially held crypto assets may be considered to be the property of a bankruptcy estate, in the event of a bankruptcy, the crypto assets we hold in custody on behalf of our customers could be subject to bankruptcy proceedings and such customers could be treated as our general unsecured creditors.

This may result in customers finding our custodial services more risky and less attractive and any failure to increase our customer base, discontinuation or reduction in use of our platform and products by existing customers as a result could adversely impact our business, operating results, and financial condition.