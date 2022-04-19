Зам минфина США выступил с речью, которую можно считать ответом на мюнхенскую речь Путина. Цитаты:

The multilateral coalition President Biden has helped assemble is animated by the idea that you cannot violate the sovereignty of another country and continue to enjoy the privileges of integration into the global economy—a position reflected in our swift and decisive actions to counter Russia’s aggression.*

...

how we can continue to invest in a principled-based international financial system while also denying its benefits to Russia **

...

The leaders of the G-7 have made clear that we will take decisive actions to stop countries, companies, and individuals from helping Russia evade our sanctions. We expect these actors will choose to follow our sanctions because the economic benefits of doing business with the countries in our coalition, which represent more than half of the global economy, far outweigh the value of doing business with Russia’s shrinking economy.

...

Our ability to address Russia’s invasion, by using sanctions and providing support to those negatively impacted, is only possible because of the investments we have made in the global financial system. And the only way to ensure the system becomes stronger is by continuing to invest in it

...we are continuing our efforts to use sanctions and export controls to deny Russia the critical inputs it needs, targeting key sectors like aerospace, electronics, and others related to the defense sector.