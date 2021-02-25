Знакомые Roem.ru, находящиеся в США в лесах Palo Alto, продемонстрировали результаты замера Speedtest через спутникового провайдера Starlink запущенного Илоном Маском: скорости загрузки достигают 140−160Mbps, аплоад более медленный — до 20Mbps, пинги составляют 25−30ms, что очень хорошо для спутникового интернета.
Zoom, другие программы IP-телефонии и Wi-Fi Calling работают без нареканий.
С учетом возможностей Starlink, надежды вполне обоснованные.
Just last week, Air Force acquisition chief William Roper told reporters at the Pentagon that the Air Force and SpaceX will conduct an event on April 8, together with other branches of the U.S. military, that will see SpaceX Starlink satellites link up with multiple armed forces systems in a “massive” live fire exercise.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/32346/the-air-force-and-spacex-are-teaming-up-for-a-massive-live-fire-exercise
И денег на развитие «платформы» дают
The Space Development Agency awarded $193.5 million to L3Harris and $149 million to SpaceX to build four satellites each to detect and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles.
SpaceX’s missile-tracking satellite will be based on its Starlink bus with an OPIR sensor acquired from another supplier, Tournear said.
https://spacenews.com/spacex-l3harris-win-space-development-agency-contracts-to-build-missile-warning-satellites/