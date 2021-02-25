Масковский Starlink показывает 140/20 Mbps и пинги 25-30ms


Знакомые Roem.ru, находящиеся в США в лесах Palo Alto, продемонстрировали результаты замера Speedtest через спутникового провайдера Starlink запущенного Илоном Маском: скорости загрузки достигают 140−160Mbps, аплоад более медленный — до 20Mbps, пинги составляют 25−30ms, что очень хорошо для спутникового интернета.

Zoom, другие программы IP-телефонии и Wi-Fi Calling работают без нареканий.

