Bloomberg знает про то, что "Яндекс" хочет уйти из бизнеса доставки продуктов: лондонский попытаются продать, а парижский, похоже, просто закрыть:
Yango Deli is among a spate of companies competing to offer consumers convenience goods and produce in minutes. The company is exploring options including a sale for its U.K. business and the closure of the French unit, according to people familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity because the conversations were private.
Судьба YD повторит закрытие AltaIR своего сервиса доставки Fridge No More, как и судьбу Яндекс.Такси в разных странах.
